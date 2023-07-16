Family of man shot and killed on the Highline Canal trail desperate for answers

DENVER- Those who knew Jamie Singleton best were not surprised that so many people spent their Saturday honoring and remembering his life at a memorial at Cook Park.

"He loved life. He was popular. Everybody loves Jamie," said Chanell Singleton, Jaime's younger sister.

Friends and family describe Singleton as a big jokester who was always making people laugh, he had a nickname for everyone and was a doting father and uncle. He always kept in contact with his family. Earlier this week when his sister got a call saying something might have happened to him, she almost didn't believe it.

"I was like, 'Yea, okay,' but suddenly my stomach's telling me to still put my shoes on. I'm going. As I'm headed that way, the person that he was living with calls and says, 'Unfortunately...' and when they say that word right there, I just dropped the phone," said Chanell Singleton.

Jamie Singleton was found dead, shot multiple times on the Highline Canal trail just south of East Iliff and Quebec early Tuesday morning.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, but so far no suspects have been arrested.

"It's not fair. It's not fair to him. He was a son. He was a brother. He was an uncle. He was a nephew. He was a father. He was everything," said Chanell Singleton.

While grieving a massive loss, his family is hoping someone does the right thing.

"He's a good person. We love my brother. If you know anything, please come forward," said Chontell Singleton, Jamie's other younger sister.

If you have any information about the case, please contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff tip line at 720-874-8477.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Jamie Singleton's two daughters. Click here to donate.