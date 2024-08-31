Family of man killed by SUV on I-25 after being shocked by a Taser reaches $5M settlement

DENVER (AP) — The family of a man who was hit and killed by an SUV on a Colorado interstate after a sheriff’s deputy shocked him with a Taser has reached a $5 million settlement in his death.

Government officials and lawyers for the family of Brent Thompson announced the agreement with Larimer County Friday.

Larimer County Deputy Lorenzo Lujan deployed the Taser on Brent Thompson after Thompson ran away as the deputy was trying to arrest him last year.

Lujan wasn't criminally charged but the district attorney said his use of the Taser showed “poor judgment.”

An internal investigation found he did not violate any agency policies.

The family filed the lawsuit in April.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office released a video summary on July 26, which includes remarks from Sheriff John Feyen and body-worn camera footage from the incident. Some viewers may find the video disturbing; viewer discretion is advised.