Man dies after tased by police, struck by passing vehicle on I-25 in Larimer County

Posted at 11:25 AM, Feb 19, 2023
DENVER — A man who fled on foot from a traffic stop died after he was tased by Larimer County deputies and struck by a passing vehicle on Interstate 25 Saturday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on northbound I-25 at the Mountain View exit, according to a release from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled over a man driving a 2012 Ford Fusion with an expired registration, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the man provided them with a fictitious name when a deputy contacted him in the vehicle.

When deputies asked the man to step out of the car, he ran from them toward the interstate and a Taser was deployed.

The man was struck by a passing vehicle and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other injuries were reported. The man’s identity has not been released.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will be conducting an investigation.

