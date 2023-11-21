More than 60 family members of the Club Q, King Soopers and Sol Tribe mass shooting victims have asked state leaders to shut down the Colorado Healing Fund.

The goal is for the fund to pay for the immediate needs of family members of shooting victims.

But the fund does not follow its own protocol when it comes to distributing donations, according to an open letter some victims' family members sent to Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser, among other state leaders.

The letter makes three requests:



Fully release all donations to the victims' families and survivors of the Sol Tribe and Boulder shootings. Conduct a forensic audit into the Colorado Healing Fund's collection and spending of donations. Shut down and dissolve the Colorado Healing Fund permanently.

They asked for $1 million in consumer fraud settlement money that was for the fund be used instead in an endowment for a state-run fund.

Denver7 is working to get a comment from the Colorado Healing Fund on the open letter.

However, just last week when announcing distribution of funds for family members of Club Q victims, the Colorado Healing Fund said in part, "Our mission is to create a safe and effective way for the public to make monetary donations to help victims of mass tragedy in Colorado."

To learn more about the Colorado Healing Fund click here.

Family members of recent mass shooting victims ask state leaders to shut down Colorado Healing Fund