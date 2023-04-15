Family identifies 26-year-old killed in Arapahoe County apartment fire, searching for beloved cat

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The family of a man who died after a fire broke out at an Arapahoe County apartment complex is asking for the public's help in finding his beloved cat.

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue responded around 4 a.m. on April 8 to a report of a residential fire with active flames in the hallway at Ivy Crossing Apartment Homes, located at 2470 South Quebec Street. The fire forced some people to jump out of windows, according to an SMFR news release.

One person was killed in the fire, and several others were injured. Loved ones identified the victim who was killed as Hayden Warlick, 26.

Family of Hayden Warlick

His family is trying to pick up the pieces. One important piece they are trying to find is Ozzy, Hayden's beloved cat.

Ozzy is a 3-year-old male tabby. The family is not sure if he escaped the fire, but is asking for the public's help in their search.

Family of Hayden Warlick

Anyone who sees Ozzy is asked to email 2latrim7@gmail.com.

Investigators determined that the fire was human-caused and "incendiary in nature." An incendiary fire is one “intentionally ignited in an area or under circumstances where and when there should not be a fire,” the National Wildfire Coordinating Group says. It’s different from arson, which includes “malicious and willful” burning, according to the agency.

Two months before the deadly fire on April 8, fire inspectors found multiple fire code violations at Ivy Crossing Apartments, according to a fire inspection report obtained by Denver7 Sunday.