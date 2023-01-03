Family fights for answers following hit-and-run crash that killed beloved cyclist

DENVER — On Dec. 9, a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash at W. 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Almost a month later, the driver and vehicle suspected of killing the cyclist have not been identified or found.

Family members identified the cyclist as 34-year-old Logan Rocklin, who was riding to get dinner that Friday night around 8:30.

“He was just a really great soul. He was full of love, and he was cherished by a lot of people," said Rocklin's sister, Andy Morris. “He was really funny, too. It was often the Logan Rocklin show around our house."

Andy Morris 34-year-old Logan Rocklin was on his bicycle heading to get dinner when he was hit and killed by a car at the intersection of 38th and Sheridan in Denver.

Morris said Rocklin spent his last day at the hospital with his wife, Hilary, who has leukemia. On the same day he was killed, his wife received a stem cell transplant that should lead to a cancer-free life. There is a GoFundMe dedicated to helping Rocklin's wife, for the financial burden of medical expenses in the wake of losing her husband.

“They just loved each other so much and he was terrified to lose her, but that was a day of hope," Morris said. "Just tremendous, heart-wrenching loss.”

Since Dec. 14, Morris' partner, Eric Elliott, has stood at the intersection where Rocklin died, holding a sign that reads "fatal hit-and-run, justice for Logan, witnesses and exposure needed." A ghost bike also sits at the intersection, with a picture of Rocklin among the flowers and messages left on the bicycle.

Elliott said Rocklin was like a brother to him.

“I'm not taking any days off. There are no days off with this. Logan doesn't get that opportunity," said Elliott while holding the sign.

Elliott has spent at least two hours every day since Dec. 14 at the intersection, hoping to raise awareness about safe driving and show that Rocklin will not be forgotten. More than anything, the family hopes someone comes forward with answers.

“It just feels like someone didn't care, you know, and that's it's just an unfinished piece, and an unfinished life," Morris said. “Logan was somebody who was loved, and his family needs closure, and it's okay to come forward and face the consequences. We all have to do that in life.”

“I just want this person to come forward and I may stand here till that happens," Elliott added.

Family and friends are invited to a candlelight vigil on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 38th and Sheridan. However, Morris wants to ensure the vigil is safely held at the intersection, and does not want the crowd to grow too large and endanger anyone.

As of Monday, those with the Denver Police Department said there are no updates in the case. Police urge anyone with information that could help solve the case to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.