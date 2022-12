DENVER — A bicyclist was killed in a crash at West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Denver Friday night.

In a tweet posted at 8:56 p.m., the Denver Police Department said officers were investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving a motorist and a bicyclist. In a follow-up tweet almost 30 minutes later, the department announced the bicyclist had died from their injuries.

Northbound Sheridan Boulevard is shut down at 37th Avenue as officers investigate.