Family fighting for answers after loved one hit & killed on Federal Boulevard by Adams County Sheriff's Deputy

DENVER — A family is fighting for answers after they said their loved one was hit and killed earlier this month by an Adams County Sheriff's Deputy on Federal Boulevard.

Siblings of Anthony Chavez said their brother was living in an encampment near where he was hit and killed on the 5800 block of Federal Boulevard.

"He lived a hard life, but he had so much love and compassion in his heart," said Vinny Chavez, Anthony's younger brother.

The Adam's County Sheriff's Office said in a news release after the crash that one of their deputies was on a routine patrol when they struck an individual in the roadway.

Although, Anthony's siblings claim that's not what happened the night he lost his life.

"This isn't something that's going to go away, ever. We're going to have this pain forever. And justice for my brother's what we're fighting for... justice," said Azelia Chavez, Anthony's sister.

The family claims Anthony was standing in the median when he was hit and killed. The Chavez siblings said they've even seen surveillance video from a nearby business to prove it.

When we asked about the surveillance video that allegedly showed Anthony was on the median, not in the roadway, an Adam's County Sheriff's spokesperson wrote: "The individual appears to be in the roadway several minutes prior to the collision."

While Denver7 is requesting that video, the family is mourning and looking for answers.

"This is something that's urgent to us. This is our loved one that has been killed," said Azelia.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident. Once that investigation is complete, the Adams County Sheriff's Office will conduct an internal investigation to determine if any department policies were violated. A spokesperson said the deputy involved in the crash is in on paid administrative leave per protocol.