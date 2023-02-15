Fallen Fountain police officer will be laid to rest during private ceremony

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fallen Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra will be laid to rest during a private ceremony, the City of Fountain announced Tuesday.

Becerra fell from a bridge in the area of South Academy Boulevard and South Hartford Street while trying to apprehend a carjacking suspect on the evening of Feb. 2.

Becerra was airlifted to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs in critical condition. He was placed on life support Friday.

The Fountain Police Department announced his passing Saturday evening, stating his end of watch was at 7:14 p.m. He was 35.

The funeral will not be open to the public, therefore the date and location will not be released.

"We understand the desire for everyone to pay their respects, however we will continue to honor the wishes of the Becerra family," the city said in a Facebook post. "It is also the request of the family that media not be present at any time during the funeral."

Family members have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover unexpected expenses.

Donations can be made to the Becerra family via The Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation. When completing the online donation form, please check the “Designated” box and enter Julian Becerra in the “Designated Officer Name” field.