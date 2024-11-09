Experts warn of increased avalanche risk as historic November snowstorm rolls out of Colorado

A line of overjoyed skiers and snowboarders cheered as they caught first chair at Loveland Ski Area Saturday morning.

Doing so was an extra remarkable feat considering the state of the roads after a night of nonstop snow – the last of the slow-moving storm that hung over much of Colorado all week.

“I’m getting word that everybody's been able to get up here easily, coming from both sides of the pass here,” said Loveland Ski Area Marketing Director Loryn Roberson. “So it seems like everyone's here, everyone's safe, and everyone's ready to ski.”

As exciting as fresh powder can be, experts say it's important to be aware of possible danger in the coming days for those venturing into backcountry ski areas.

“As we start getting more snow, we see the avalanche danger increasing,” said Ethan Greene, the director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The most significant effect in the Northern Mountains will be felt from Rocky Mountain National National Park to Berthoud Pass.

According to the CAIC, you can trigger an avalanche in storm snow one to two feet deep.

Denver7 Avalanche risk for Northern Mountains Regional Area - CAIC

Areas like Keystone and Winter Park are currently at danger level two, which is considered a moderate risk.

The biggest avalanche threats in these areas come near or above the treeline.

“Avalanches happen on slopes that are steeper than about 30 degrees. That's about the pitch of a black diamond slope,” said Greene.

If you're heading to the mountains soon, Greene says the best thing to do is check the avalanche forecast before heading out.

“Make sure that you're traveling with a group of people, that you've told people where you're going, when you're coming back, and that everyone is carrying avalanche rescue equipment - that's a transceiver, a propol and a shovel,” said Greene.

The CAIC advises adventurers to be careful on any slope with more than about eight inches of new snow:

