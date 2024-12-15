Experts offer ways to cope with alcohol dependency during the holiday season

DENVER — The holiday season is a time for celebration and a lot of stress.

Traveling, expenses, and switching up your routine are just a few reasons Steve Carleton, chief clinical officer at Porch Light Health, said people may turn to alcohol.

“While it can be a time for celebration, it can also be a time for things to go a little sideways,” he said.

He said this time of year is in the top three for times when people increase their alcohol consumption.

“It’s a really normal time to drink more and get out of those routines,” Carleton said.

While it may be normal, what’s not is thinking of drinking as a path with only two routes.

“It’s either, ‘I have a problem with alcohol, and I need to quit drinking completely.’ Or, ‘I don’t have a problem, and I can just go on business as usual,’” he explained.

Instead, Carleton said it’s important to understand there’s a middle ground and that people are experts in themselves.

Sometimes, small changes can keep you safe instead of a complete stop.

“If going to the bar with Uncle Jim is a bad idea, don’t go to the bar. If you know that drinking whiskey or tequila or vodka is a bad idea, think about switching to beer or wine,” Carleton suggested. “Maybe in between every drink, you order a soda, water, and lime.”

Maybe you’re not worried about yourself, but it’s a loved one you have concerns about.

Carleton listed four signs to consider: loss of control, social and occupational consequences, riskiness, and physiological signs.

“I think being a sounding board for that type of thing. It’s important as a family member to be compassionate and supportive,” he said

Other practical tips from sober coaches:



Plan drink options in advance of social events

Make social plans that don’t focus on drinking

Know your sober social window

Take breaks and connect with sober support

Plan your transportation

View being sober as a holiday gift to yourself

The Associated Press contributed to this report