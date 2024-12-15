Experts offer ways to cope with alcohol dependency during the holiday season

DENVER — The holiday season is a time for celebration and a lot of stress.
Traveling, expenses, and switching up your routine are just a few reasons Steve Carleton, chief clinical officer at Porch Light Health, said people may turn to alcohol.
“While it can be a time for celebration, it can also be a time for things to go a little sideways,” he said.
He said this time of year is in the top three for times when people increase their alcohol consumption.
“It’s a really normal time to drink more and get out of those routines,” Carleton said.
While it may be normal, what’s not is thinking of drinking as a path with only two routes.
“It’s either, ‘I have a problem with alcohol, and I need to quit drinking completely.’ Or, ‘I don’t have a problem, and I can just go on business as usual,’” he explained.
Instead, Carleton said it’s important to understand there’s a middle ground and that people are experts in themselves.
Sometimes, small changes can keep you safe instead of a complete stop.
“If going to the bar with Uncle Jim is a bad idea, don’t go to the bar. If you know that drinking whiskey or tequila or vodka is a bad idea, think about switching to beer or wine,” Carleton suggested. “Maybe in between every drink, you order a soda, water, and lime.”
Maybe you’re not worried about yourself, but it’s a loved one you have concerns about.
Carleton listed four signs to consider: loss of control, social and occupational consequences, riskiness, and physiological signs.
“I think being a sounding board for that type of thing. It’s important as a family member to be compassionate and supportive,” he said
Other practical tips from sober coaches:
- Plan drink options in advance of social events
- Make social plans that don’t focus on drinking
- Know your sober social window
- Take breaks and connect with sober support
- Plan your transportation
- View being sober as a holiday gift to yourself
The Associated Press contributed to this report
