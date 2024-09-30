Experienced Colorado journalist Anusha Roy to join Denver7 as morning anchor

DENVER — Anusha Roy, an award-winning journalist with 14 years of broadcasting experience including the last eight in Denver, will join Denver7 as a morning anchor in October.

Roy most recently worked as a reporter and anchor at KUSA in Denver following stops in Washington, Idaho and Texas.

She has won Emmy awards for her work as both a reporter and as an anchor and been recognized by the Colorado Broadcasters Association for her enterprise reporting.

Roy will first appear on air with Denver7 in late October.

“I've always had just incredible respect for the Denver7 team. There's a lot of thoughtfulness into how the station covers the news,” she said. “It's just an honor to be able to join the team, and I am humbled and excited to be able to join as one of the anchors.”

'Getting answers for the community'

Roy said she hopes the viewer at home, by watching her on Denver7 Mornings, gets to know someone with whom they share common ground. She is a mother to a 3-year-old son balancing a career and a family and navigating many of the same issues that impact all Coloradans.

Her reporting, she said, aims to shine a light on those issues.

“As a journalist, I really try to pick up the topics that are really important to our day-to-day lives, but sometimes they're harder to digest, harder to kind of break apart,” she said. “The things that really are making or breaking people's lives right now, but didn't always make it on TV because it was hard to talk about, and you needed a lot of backstory and context and research.”

“I made it a point to make those my beat, because while no one was talking about it, they were pretty hungry for that kind of information and that representation in the news.”

Subjects like mental health, healthcare, consumer finance and climate change are among her favorites to report on, she said.

"What I most appreciate about Anusha is her tenacity. She doesn't back down from a challenge and isn't afraid to tackle a story other journalists might be intimidated by," Denver7 Senior News Director Megan Jurgemeyer said. "And while Anusha is an extremely talented anchor, who brings empathy and kindness to difficult stories, she's a reporter first, focused on getting answers for the community she serves and elevating voices that might not otherwise be heard."

‘I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else’

Roy, a Seattle native who has worked for three TV stations in Washington as well as a station in San Antonio, Texas, said she has found a home in Colorado.

“When I got to Denver, I think it was the first time that I thought, ‘I'm not going anywhere.’ It was just this innate feeling that this was home. It's beautiful,” she said. “I've had so many great milestone moments here: Getting married, first house, first baby, have all happened in Denver, and I just have the most amazing network of people who have supported me that I couldn't imagine living anywhere else.”

She and her husband, Mihir, are self-proclaimed foodies. When they aren’t running after their toddler, she said they love exploring coffee shops and restaurants around the metro – Fika Coffee House, Kunjani World Coffeehouse and Naan Curry Grill are among her favorite spots, for those wanting recommendations – and taking in the scenery in the high country.

Roy also enjoys reading, doing yoga and learning new recipes to cook at home.

Follow Anusha on X and on Facebook.

Tweets by AnushaRoyNews