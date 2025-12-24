Expect plenty of company on Colorado roads this week

DENVER — A holiday reminder from CDOT: You are going to have a lot of company on the roads this week.

A look at last year's numbers, provided by CDOT.

CDOT expects similar numbers this week.

Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden spoke with Chuck Marsh, CDOT’s regional communications manager for northwest Colorado.

“If they're planning to travel from point a to point b to c and back again we want them to do it safely. And a lot of this really comes down to them. To basically making sure that you are in a vehicle that is road-worthy. Make sure your tires are good. Make sure your brakes are good," said Marsh.

The state has a useful website and app to help plan your trip. It shows crashes, road closures, and road conditions.

“Make sure that you have a plan and to do that, we've got our COTrip planner app or the COtrip.org website.

There is a lot of good information on there. You can go on through and see layers. They can see what the conditions look like. They can see where our plows are. They can see if there are traffic incidents," said Marsh.

To help ease congestion, CDOT will suspend construction projects statewide by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 31. No work is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. In addition, there will be no lane closures on the I-70 Floyd Hill.

The state is also reminding skiers and snowboarders of the Snowstang and Bustang service. The Snowstang bus service runs on the holiday weekends, with round-trip express service to Arapahoe Basin, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, and Loveland Ski Area. Bustang’s main lines travel I-25 from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, and I-70 from Denver to Grand Junction.

The CDOT Safety Patrol is available to assist motorists.

If you see the Safety Patrol or other first responders on the roadside, slow down or move over - it’s the law. The Safety Patrol provides coverage along major highways in Denver and I-25 in Fort Collins and Colorado Springs with Peak Patrol from 6 am to 9:30 am and 2:30 pm to 7 pm.

Off-Peak Patrol is from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm and the Weekend Patrol provides coverage from 10 am to 7 pm.