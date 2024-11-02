Eviction filings in Denver have already surpassed 2023 filings

DENVER — Eviction filings in Denver are at an all-time high. The number of filings so far this year has already surpassed last year’s numbers.

In October, 1,601 evictions were filed, bringing the year's total to more than 13,000. The total number filed in 2023 was 12,910.

The highest number of eviction filings was earlier this year, in April 2024, with 1,670.

Zach Neumann with the Community Economic Defense Project said that the record number of evictions in the city is due to out-of-control housing prices and the eviction process.

“It shouldn't be so easy to evict people from their homes,” he said. “Right now in Colorado, from the start of the process to the end of the process, you can have someone out in four to five weeks.”

Neumann said evictions began to rise during the pandemic after housing prices increased and emergency rental assistance programs ended.

At the Community Economic Defense Project, Neumann directly helps those facing eviction. The organization offers emergency rental assistance, legal aid, and resource connections.

“I would say, as soon as you get a notice or demand placed on your door, that's the first step in the eviction process, don't sit on it, don't wait, reach out to us at CDP,” Neumann said.