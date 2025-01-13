Evergreen Fire Rescue revamps volunteer program amid nationwide decline in volunteer firefighters

EVERGREEN, Colo. — While first responders from across Colorado battle the blaze in California, Evergreen Fire Rescue is working to extinguish a problem right here at home: a lack of volunteer firefighters.

On January 1, the department began implementing a new points system with incentives to help retain its volunteer firefighters while maintaining a better work-life balance.

“We're trying to have that balance of committing to, 'yes, I can volunteer,' and, of, 'hey, I need you so many hours per month in this case or so many points per month.' So it's trying to keep a nice balance,” said Assistant Fire Chief Stacee Martin, who is a volunteer herself.

It's a struggle for many who already have a lot on their plate.

"If you think about it, there's a lot of commitment - between kids and their sports, you know, when you go to work, you have electronic devices that follow you at all times. So it's not a true 8 to 5 anymore. There's a lot of other things that are pulling at your leisure time, your free time to give back," said Martin.

According to Martin, EFR responded to 5% more calls for service in the last year.

It’s a trend echoing what’s happening across the country. Call volume tripled nationwide in the past 30 years, but the number of volunteer firefighters remains at an all-time low.

“The NVFC has a program to try to recruit and retain firefighters, that's the makemeafirefighter.org [website]. Lots of materials for fire departments. And I know Evergreen has been using those materials,” said Steve Hirsch, chairman of the National Volunteer Fire Council.

The retention time for volunteer firefighters on a national level is, on average, four years.

According to Martin, volunteers typically serve with Evergreen Fire Rescue for about five years.

This past fall, the department also ramped up its marketing efforts to recruit new volunteers.

Hirsch said solutions like what Evergreen is implementing are a step in the right direction.

“You just have to keep, keep trying. Eventually, you'll hit on something that works,” he said.

The department added six paid positions to help with better response times and coverage in 2024.

“It's a great way to help our community, but it's not enough. We need our volunteers. So, that's why we're looking at ways to encourage people to become volunteers,” said Martin.

The points system is already making a difference in the assistant fire chief’s life.

“I know for me, I'm able to shift from home, so I can work from home. And I can balance the hours I commit for my day job, and then, if I need to run a call, I will,” she said.

Martin hopes that a system that streamlines better work-life balance will also help the rest of the team.

“You're not over-training. You're not under training. You're giving back in the way you can,” she said.

If you want to become a volunteer firefighter with EFR, click here.

Training is provided by the department at no cost - no experience is necessary.