Events this week mark 70 years since United Flight 629 exploded, killing 44 in Colorado

DENVER – One of Colorado’s darkest days will be remembered in a series of events, including a dedication of a memorial honoring the victims and first responders of the 1955 United Flight 629 plane bombing which killed 44 people.

This Saturday evening will mark 70 years since a Denver man packed 25 sticks of dynamite into his mother’s suitcase in an effort to collect life insurance money.

The United Airlines flight, a 4-engine DC 6, took off from Denver’s Stapleton airport on November 1, 1955 and was only minutes in the air headed to Portland when the explosion – at around 7:03 p.m. – destroyed the airliner and killed the 44 people onboard, raining down wreckage onto the Weld County beet fields.

Denver7 The 44 victims of the Flight 629 tragedy.

The Denver City Council on Monday evening issued proclamation 25-1621 honoring the victims and Denver Police Museum president Mike Hesse, who has been organizing a memorial and gathering of victims’ families, spoke about the tragedy.

“These families were not able to move on. For the rest of their lives – at every birthday, at every wedding, at every anniversary – there was an empty chair. My goal with this memorial is to make sure that these victims are remembered for more than just being on an aircraft at the wrong time,” said Hesse.

FBI

Until this year, there has not been a permanent memorial dedicated to the victims, families and community that responded to the scene on that cold November night.

Hesse said around 100 people, including families of the 44 victims, would be coming to Colorado later this weekend to attend different events, including the dedication of a memorial at the base of the old Stapleton airport control tower, which is now Flyteco Tower.

The Denver Police Museum is partnering with local organizations to host 3 events including a memorial service at 8 p.m. on Friday and the memorial dedication at 11 a.m. on November 1 at FlyteCo Tower.

Another effort is underway in Weld County to build a permanent memorial closer to the crash site dedicated to the victims, families, community and first responders.

Denver7 Michael Hesse, president of Denver Police Museum talks about a future permanent memorial outside FlyteCo Tower, the site of the old Stapleton control tower.

The Flight 629 Memorial Committee has been working on a future site and design. Denver7 has for years been covering the lack of awareness of the tragedy and the memorial committee’s efforts to pay tribute to the victims.

You can also learn more about the flight and subsequent trial at this link.

You can watch a special half-hour program on the United Flight 629 bombing and learn more about how to support the memorial committee’s efforts in the video player below.