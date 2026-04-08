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Evacuation warnings are in effect for parts of northwest Boulder as the Goat Trail Fire

Fire approximately 2 to 3 acres in size, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office
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Denver7
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Goat Trail Fire.jpeg
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BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — An evacuation warning has been issued for the areas west of the 200 block of Hawthorne Avenue due to Goat Trail Fire wildfire.

The fire has burned approximately 2 to 3 acres just west of Hawthorne Avenue where it ends west of Broadway.

The evacuation warning area is roughly Linden Drive on the north, Broadway on the East, Sunshine Canyon on the south and west side.

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