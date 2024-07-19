Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Evacuation order issued for Dumont wildfire burning in Clear Creek County

There are two fires reported in the area.
Jeffcom911, which provides dispatch services for police, fire and medical agencies, said on social media the order was issued ‘due to a Wildland Fire for Western Inn Trailer Court near Lawson/Dumont.’
dumont wildfire.png
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jul 19, 2024

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. – An evacuation order has been issued for a wildfire burning in Dumont.

Jeffcom911, which provides dispatch services for police, fire and medical agencies, said on social media the order was issued ‘due to a Wildland Fire for Western Inn Trailer Court near Lawson/Dumont.’

Video shared with Denver7 from viewer Kristen Obaugh showed fire along I-70 near mile marker 233. According to CDOT, I-70 remains open in both directions but traffic is slowed in the interstate.

There are two fires reported in the area.

Jeffcom911 said Foothills and Genesse Fire were working a separate fire near I-70 and mile marker 256. That fire, separate from the Clear Creek County fire is contained.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Boulder a finalist to host iconic Sundance Film Festival in 2027 and beyond
Colorado high school students gain hands-on experience through UCHealth Anschutz simulation unit
Grasshoppers are here, blister beetles could follow in Colorado
New Lutheran Hospital in Wheat Ridge opens in August
Food forest and gardens in west Denver combat "heat island" effect

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help