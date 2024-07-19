Evacuation order issued for Dumont wildfire burning in Clear Creek County

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. – An evacuation order has been issued for a wildfire burning in Dumont.

Jeffcom911, which provides dispatch services for police, fire and medical agencies, said on social media the order was issued ‘due to a Wildland Fire for Western Inn Trailer Court near Lawson/Dumont.’

Video shared with Denver7 from viewer Kristen Obaugh showed fire along I-70 near mile marker 233. According to CDOT, I-70 remains open in both directions but traffic is slowed in the interstate.

There are two fires reported in the area.

Jeffcom911 said Foothills and Genesse Fire were working a separate fire near I-70 and mile marker 256. That fire, separate from the Clear Creek County fire is contained.

