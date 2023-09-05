Ground stop lifted after equipment outage delays United flights nationwide

UPDATE | United Airlines said a ground stop that delayed all departure flights nationwide has been lifted. The airline said the outage has been resolved.

It's unclear how this hour-long stoppage will impact United flights throughout the day. But the airline said in the following statement that it's "working with impacted customers:"

"We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible."

DENVER — United Airlines has issued a nationwide ground stop due to an equipment outage, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials with Denver International Airport have confirmed with Denver7 that the outage is impacting operations at DIA.

There were 17 United flights delayed at DIA as of 11 a.m., according to Flightaware.com.

United Airlines, which operates its busiest hub at DIA, issued the following statement on social media:

"We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned."

This is the second nationwide disruption at the airline in as many months. In late June early July, United canceled more than 6,000 flights across the country in part due to severe weather.