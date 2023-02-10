Entire Colorado delegation calls on IRS to treat TABOR payments as nontaxable income

On Friday, the entire Colorado legislative delegation led by Congressman Joe Neguse signed a letter calling on the Internal Revenue Service to treat TABOR payments as nontaxable income.

This comes after the IRS called on people in states that receive special tax refunds, including Colorado, to wait to file until the government agency provides what it called additional guidance or ‘clarification on state payments’.

In the letter, the congressional delegation urged the IRS to ‘honor long-standing regulatory practice and treat the revenue payments as nontaxable income.’

TABOR, or Taxpayer Bill of Rights is an amendment approved by voters in 1992 that returns surplus revenue back to Colorado taxpayers.

“It is incomprehensible that the IRS would threaten to take money out of the hands of hardworking Coloradans,” said Neguse in the letter.

“For thirty years, these TABOR revenue payments have rightfully made their way to families throughout our communities without the IRS raising any issues. We must ensure the IRS does not impede the revenue structure that Colorado voters have adopted, which would not only create confusion in the middle of tax season but impose significant cost burdens on Colorado taxpayers.” Neguse continued in the release.

In a February 3 announcement, the IRS said it expected to ‘provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week.’

The letter to the IRS was signed by Senators Bennet, Hickenlooper and representatives DeGette, Crow, Caraveo, Petterson, Buck, Boebert and Lamborn.