Person hurt after shots fired by Cherry Hills Village officer at HCA HealthONE Swedish hospital

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – A person at HCA HealthONE Swedish was injured after shots were fired by a Cherry Hills Village Police Officer earlier

Thursday evening, the department posted on social media.The injured person was receiving treatment at the hospital, said police, which added that no officers were injured in the shooting.

Earlier, Englewood police said the department was responding to the shooting at the hospital which is located in the 500 block of E Hampden Ave.

There was no other information on how the shooting unfolded.

Denver7 reporter Tyler Melito is on the scene. Refresh this page for updates.