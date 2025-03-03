Englewood food rescue working to fight food insecurity

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A food pantry in Englewood stays focused on helping the community even as they work with fewer resources.

Food Insecurity continues to be an issue for many in the Denver metro. That's why Kaizen Food Rescue is helping people and local community organizations.

Debra Locke with the Youth Empowerment Agency said the Kaizen Food Rescue has really helped out, especially since groceries continue to be expensive. The food rescue started off as a food access organization, with moms just trying to figure out how to help the community in a bigger way.

The food rescue said that they served up to 85,000 families each year since starting in 2020. Kaizen Food Rescue helps families, the unhoused, veterans, and others get access to healthy foods.

"We reach over 100 zip codes. We're up to over 400,000 families that we serve, and that's duplicate as well," said Thai Nguyen, founder and executive director of Kaizen Food Rescue. "Some folks have been coming to our food shares for many years. We're seeing a 15% spike in new folks that are coming through our services."