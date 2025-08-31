Empty shelves & a growing demand: How an Adams Co. food bank is trying to keep up

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — What started as just an idea more than a decade ago, is now Food for Hope, a non-profit working to feed 4,000 children and their families a week.

However, now the pantry is dealing with a perfect storm: a shrinking supply on the shelves and an increase in demand.

Patty Martinez and Scott Varvir are just two of the nonprofits' 1,000 volunteers.

"It just warms your heart. I mean, it just does," said Martinez.

Together the duo packs bins full of snacks that are then delivered each Friday to 10 schools across Adams County.

Many of the donations help stock in-school pantries, meeting families at a place that's familiar to them.

"It's really a way to lend dignity to the situation that otherwise is very difficult," said Executive Director Emily Stromquist.

As kids head back to school, Stromquist said this is the first time 12 schools are on a wait list to receive help, whether that's the need for an in-school pantry or to partake in the snack program.

"Anytime that we have to say, 'No, not yet'...it's really difficult," said Stromquist. "Because we know that translates to children who aren't getting resources..."

Stromquist explained recent federal cuts to food assistance programs are having an impact, too.

Food Bank of the Rockies is one of Food For Hope's suppliers. Stromquist said when cuts hit the suppliers, it snowballs.

"There's a bit of a trickle-down effect in how it affects the food that we can get and how much it costs. And then also just the fact that more people need our services," she said.

For now, Stromquist said the solution is community support. Whether it's donating money or time, she hopes others see the importance of keeping the shelves stocked.

"I just think that some people think someone else will do it," she said. "Or they think my little bit won't make a difference. And I just want to tell people that it will."

You can find more information on how to volunteer or sponsor a family on Food for Hope's website.