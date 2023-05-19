Emergency repairs begin on washed-out slope of US 285 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency repairs have started on a section of northbound US 285 north of Parmalee Gulch, where a washed-out slope caused the side of the road to cave.

On May 12, maintenance crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation responded to the area to prevent any further damage. The shoulder and right lane was closed.

Since then, CDOT secured a contract was GeoStabilization International to fix the slope. These repairs started on Thursday with an initial focus to stabilize the ground below the road. This is just a temporary repair — CDOT has started the design process for the permanent solution, which will happen this summer.

People who travel the corridor often will see crews at work in the area Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers should drive slowly and safely around the workers.

CDOT said this temporary repair will be completed by May 26, but that date could be pushed back by weather. The shoulder and right lane will remain closed until this is done.

This is one of multiple highways that was damaged by recent rainy weather. CDOT also announced on Thursday that it had found a contractor to fix a section of Colorado Highway 133 north of Paonia that had a giant fracture.

Storms are likely in the afternoons Friday through the weekend, though the chances for rain dips early next week. Another cold front will arrive next Wednesday and increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

