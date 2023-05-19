A cool and soggy end to the week across the Denver metro area

It will be a mild but soggy start to the day with wet roads and areas of drizzle along the Front Range. More wet weather is on the way for the next 18 hours as a cold front stalls over the state. This front will bring more moisture into the region and increase the coverage of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs will be in the low 60s today with showers likely across the Denver metro. The best chance for rain will be along and west of Interstate 25.

All of the recent rain has saturated the soil. The daytime heating of that moist soil will result in the development of cumulus clouds each day by lunchtime. The clouds continue to bubble up into the sky to form afternoon thunderstorms.

The weather will warm back into the mid-to-upper 70s over the weekend, but the daily dose of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will likely continue.

Highs will reach near 80 degrees early next week with slightly lower rain chances.

Another cold front will arrive next Wednesday and increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.