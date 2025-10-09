Emergency crews respond to crash on Red Mountain Pass along Million Dollar Highway

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. — A section of the Million Dollar Highway in southwest Colorado will close on Thursday afternoon to recover a vehicle that crashed earlier in the day around Red Mountain Pass.

The Ouray County Sheriff's Office said one vehicle crashed on US 550 around milemarker 88, which is south of Ouray and around the snowshed. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7 The snowshed along US 550 prevents avalanches from hitting the road in this area, which is prone to the slides. Photo taken in October 2025.

Southbound US 550 closed at the intersection for County Road 361 (Camp Bird Road) for some time. Around 2:45 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said southbound had reopened, but would close about an hour later to recover a vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.



This summer, two adults died and a juvenile was rescued after their vehicle rolled hundreds of feet down a mountain along the Million Dollar Highway. This crash also happened around milemarker 88.

This is a developing story and will be updated.