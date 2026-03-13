Emergency charging center set up in Gilpin County school amid hundreds of people without power

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — A charging center is available at the Gilpin County School District RE-1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday for the hundreds of people who lost power after yesterday's severe wind event, the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office said.

There's no estimated time for power to be restored, according to the sheriff's office, as wind continues Friday. The sheriff's office recommends residents prepare for an extended power outage.

631 United Power customers were without power in Coal Creek Canyon, according to the United Power outage map, as of 6:43 a.m. Friday. There was another 360 customers without power just south of Nederland.

The school will offer emergency charging stations for medical and communication devices, the sheriff's office advised.

Residents in need of a charging station can access the center at at the back side of the school at the upper high school entrance through the atrium. Only service animals are allowed, the sheriff's office said.