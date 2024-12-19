Elizabeth Fire receives $28,000 grant from Firehouse Subs Foundation

PARKER, Colo — Elizabeth firefighters are now equipped with new lifesaving equipment, thanks to a $28,000 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The grant will fund rope rescue equipment for the Elizabeth Fire Protection District's Tech Rescue Program, allowing firefighters to raise and lower rescuers, equipment and victims during rescue situations. On Wednesday morning, a Parker Firehouse subs franchisee hosted an event to celebrate the grant and to get a first-hand look at the equipment.

Denver7

"If anyone's down in a ditch or a silo or something like that, we can help out with that now, instead of calling for a neighboring agency to come in and help us," said Wes McClain, a firefighter for Elizabeth Fire. "And that doesn't just help us. That helps out every department in Elbert County as well."

The donation comes from a nonprofit program created by Firehouse Subs in 2005: the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity has donated more than $92 million to help firefighters across the country. Colorado agencies have received 107 grants worth more than $1 million.

The majority of the donations, more than 70%, come from Firehouse Subs guests. The staff at restaurants ask for their customers to round up when making purchases, with the proceeds going to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

"They make the whole thing work," said Alex Gastineau, Firehouse Subs franchisee owner in Parker. "It's just an amazing thing to be a part of and I'm glad to have the best crew for it.

Sam Peña Elizabeth Fire received a $28,000 grant for rope equipment from the Firehouse Subs Foundation.

Gastineau opened his franchise in 2014 and said some of his staff have been with him for nearly a decade.

The grant comes at a critical time for Colorado rural fire agencies, as they face growing shortages. A 2023 state report from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control found that the state needs 1,085 career firefighters and around 1,300 volunteer firefighters to be adequately staffed.

We reported on this shortage this summer, and spoke with officials in Elizabeth about the impacts. You can watch that report below.

Colorado rural fire agencies facing critical firefighter recruitment and retention problems

Additionally, rural Colorado stations need $40 million to help replace aging and outdated equipment and infrastructure.

You can also donate to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation here.