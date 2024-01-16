Elijah McClain case: Nathan Woodyard resigns from Aurora Police Department after acquittal

AURORA, Colo. — Officer Nathan Woodyard, who was acquitted in the case of Elijah McClain's death, resigned from the Aurora Police Department on Friday, the city of Aurora confirmed on Tuesday.

A jury found Woodyard not guilty of reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide following an 11-day trial on Nov. 6, 2023. He was reinstated on restricted duty on Nov. 27 following his acquittal.

Woodyard was suspended without pay in Sept. 2021 following his indictment, per requirements outlined in the Aurora City Charter. That suspension was lifted following his Nov. 6 acquittal.

Per the city's charter, Woodyard also received full pay for the entire period of his suspension. The city said Woodyard was entitled to $212,546.04.

A reason Woodyard's resignation was not disclosed.

Woodyard was one of five people — three officers and two paramedics — indicted in the death of McClain. His trial began on Oct. 17, just a day after a split verdict was reached in the combined trials against former Aurora Police Officers Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt. Roedema was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Rosenblatt was acquitted of all charges.

Jurors on Dec. 22 convicted the two Aurora paramedics, Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec, of criminally negligent homicide in connection with McClain's death.