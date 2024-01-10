Watch Now
Electric vehicle starts garage fire in Centennial on Wednesday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue says

Posted at 9:36 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 11:47:52-05

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An electric vehicle inside a Centennial garage started a fire on Wednesday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said on the social media site X.

This happened a few blocks east of Cherry Creek State Park just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

There were no injuries, the agency said.

One of the battery packs was burning and damaged. The vehicle was pulled out of the garage onto the driveway and an EV fire blanket was used to control the fire, SMFR said.

Firefighters are checking the rest of the home for any fire damage from any flames that may have spread. The Hazardous Materials Team and Aurora Fire Department also came to help South Metro Fire Rescue, according to SMFR's post on X.

The burning vehicle will be towed to a safe location, SMFR said on X. It will be escorted by law enforcement and firefighters.

