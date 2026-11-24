JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Election volunteers and officials in Jefferson County are back in action Tuesday for a recount of ballot measure 5A.

The measure passed by just 327 votes. Amanda Gonzalez, clerk and recorder, said recounts have to happen when votes are separated by half a percent or less. Still, she hasn't seen one happen in her four-year term.

"When the election is that close, we just want to look at it again and make sure that everything has been counted correctly, so that voters can have confidence," Gonzalez said.

If passed officially, the $73 million tax increase would, among other things, compensate and retain teachers and staff with Jefferson County Public Schools.

Rob Stein, interim superintendent said in a letter to the community it's "too soon to throw down and declare victory." He also adds it's rare to see a recount result in a different outcome.

Some residents Denver7 spoke to, like Tom Coyne, are hopeful it does.

"I always think taxes are the price you pay in exchange for performance," Coyne said. "Five A down here was saying this is just a right. We're not being paid as much as as much as anybody else, so pay us more."

Gonzalez said the numbers could differ on the recount regardless.

"To the extent that we might see numbers change after a recount, it is often because we have some pretty confusing or borderline ways that a voter has filled out their ballot. And because your ballot is secret, we are reliant on a bipartisan team of election judges to try and best understand your intent," Gonzalez said.

Denver7 was able to watch some of the process on Tuesday. By 1 p.m. volunteers had made their way through 148,000 ballots. That includes counting that was done on Monday, too. They still have more than 480,000 to go.

"This does take people power to make sure that it happens. Everything that we’re doing, we’re doing in bipartisan teams, and so there is a cost associated with it," Gonzalez said.

JeffCo Public Schools will contribute to that cost, Gonzalez said.

The recount will be completed by Dec. 4.