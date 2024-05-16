Eldora Mountain Resort staff member killed after tree falls on top of him

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – An employee at Eldora Mountain Resort was killed on Thursday after a tree fell on top of him.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the resort at around 10 a.m. on Thursday on a medical emergency call.

The staff member, a 52-year-old man, was performing trail maintenance when the tree fell on him causing life-threatening injuries, said the sheriff’s office.

Despite on scene medical care, the employee died of his injuries.

Investigators said the man’s identity would be released by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.