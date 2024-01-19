Watch Now
Elbert County teen to be sentenced Friday for alleged school shooting plot

William ‘Lily’ Whitworth pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in November for threatening to target three schools in Colorado Springs, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
A plan to shoot up three local schools in Colorado Springs stopped. Tonight a former D20 student is in jail in Elbert County. That former student accused of planning threats once went to two of those schools. The schools targeted included Timberview Middle School, Prairie Hills Elementary, and Pine Creek High School. They're in Academy School District 20 on the northeast side of Colorado Springs. News 5's Lindsey Jensen has what D20 is saying.
D20 School threat
A former District 20 student is expected to be sentenced on Friday morning after pleading guilty in a plot to shoot up schools in Elbert County.

William ‘Lily’ Whitworth, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on November 6, 2023 for threatening to target three schools in Colorado Springs Academy District 20, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

An arrest affidavit revealed the Elbert County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in an unincorporated area after a family member in the homemade claims Whitworth had made multiple references to school shootings and even allegedly threatened to shoot up a school.

“While on scene, deputies noticed a dry erase board in the home which appeared to have a labeled floor plan of a school and a notebook with some additional drawings and floor plans,” the DA’s office said in a release.

Whitworth allegedly admitted to planning the attack, according to investigators.

The DA’s office said Whitworth, who identifies as “Lilly” , allegedly told jail staff if released on bond, they would attempt to carry out the original mass shooting plan.

While originally facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder, the defendant accepted a plea agreement in November entering a guilty plea to second-degree assault, which is a class 4 felony.

This story will be updated with the sentencing information.

