KIOWA, Colo. - As Colorado communities across the state implement moratoriums over data center development, Elbert County is considering the construction of one on the eastern part of the county off Route 86 near Interstate 70.

Colorado Plains Ranch

The roughly 5,700 acre site would be home to the Colorado Plains Ranch Data Center. On Wednesday, project developers and Elbert County staff presented separate presentations to the Elbert County commissioners about re-zoning the land from agricultural to heavy industrial.

Bill Rigler, a spokesperson for the developer, said the project would deliver major financial benefits to the county while avoiding the pitfalls of traditional data centers.

"There are three reasons why people should hate data centers," Rigler said. "First off, is that older legacy systems use an enormous amount of water that evaporates. Secondly, is that they're oftentimes placed within electrical grid and they tend to raise electrical prices for people, and third is that they're oftentimes placed in residential neighborhoods and residential areas. This project has none of those features."

Rigler said the project would nearly triple the amount of tax revenue that comes into the county each year. He said an independent third-party firm estimated the project would generate about $79 million each year in new property tax revenues.

"That's enough to pay off the property taxes for every resident in Elbert County, and still have an additional 50 million dollars of brand new annual revenue to play with," Rigler told Denver7's Tyler Melito.

Rigler said the project would use a different approach than older facilities.

"Not all data centers are created equal," Rigler explained. "What we're trying to do here is to demonstrate that there's a better way to create a data center in a way that can deliver meaningful and significant benefits to the community."

He said the facility would rely on closed-loop cooling technology rather than the evaporation cooling used by older systems.

But Elbert County resident Stephanie Dieck said she is deeply worried about the proposal.

"My biggest concern is is the water," Dieck said to Melito.

Dieck said the developers are asking for 188 acre-feet of water per year, which she said translates to 60 million gallons of water. She said that if the proposal is approved, the county would have little power to limit the project's water use.

"If it gets approved today, if we cannot get them to tap the brakes," Dieck said. "The county cannot restrict any use of water or water rights so long as the water is used within the county, and the county cannot restrict any building permits based on water rights or water usage."

"I was horrified," Dieck said.

Rigler addressed those concerns, saying that water would not come from a Denver Water aquifer and not be as much as other data centers rely on.

"Older legacy systems like the ones we see in Virginia and Ohio and Texas will use millions of gallons of waters every year, and they use an older technology that relies on evaporative cooling," Rigler shared. "It's called closed loop technology, and it circulates over and over and again and so, for the first phase of this project, the estimated water usage is about 500,000 gallons of imported water."

Dieck said the impact would reach beyond the county.

"This actually affects the entirety of the state of Colorado because the water table is all connected," Dieck said.

She said the site sits near the Big Sandy River, where water can be reached at a shallow depth, raising concerns the project could continue pumping even after nearby wells run dry.

Dieck said with the drought Elbert County and Colorado has experienced and the water restrictions they faced, a data center should not receive preferential treatment.

"If they're paying the same taxes as we are, then okay, why? Are they allowed to burn all of the water?" Dieck said.

Dieck said she isn't opposed to data centers entirely, just not the current proposal, and hoped commissioners will take a moment to realize the harm the facility could cause.

During Wednesday's meeting, supporters and opponents of the facility voiced their views on the facility.

More than 40 community members spoke during public comment with another few dozen writing in to the commissioners.

No decision was made as commissioners recessed the meeting shortly after 6 p.m. and was set to resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.