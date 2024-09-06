El Paso County Sheriff's Office on scene of shooting involving law enforcement Friday morning

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — A shooting involving law enforcement is under investigation in Security-Widefield, officials said Friday morning.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office posted on social media on Friday that its deputies were at the scene around Fantasia Drive and Fencer Road.



Denver7's news partners at News5 have a crew at the scene. They report that the Metro Crime Lab arrived to process the scene around 11:30 a.m.

Neighbors in the area said they heard at least one gunshot earlier Friday morning.

KOAA 5 The scene of an officer-involved shooting in the Security-Widefield area Friday, September 6, 2024.

Limited other information is currently available. We are working to learn if anybody was injured and what department was involved in the shooting.

This is the second shooting involving law enforcement in the county this week. On Wednesday, a man died after a Colorado Springs police officer shot him outside a Walmart on the east side of town, News5 reported. Read more about this case here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

