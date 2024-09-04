One person dies after a shooting involving Colorado Springs Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One man is dead after a Colorado Springs police officer shot him outside of a Walmart, on the east side of Colorado Springs, when CSPD said he pulled a gun.

Several agencies responded to the shooting, including Colorado Springs police, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Metro Crime Lab Wednesday morning.

The store closed and was completely taped off with crime scene tape. The store will be closed throughout the investigation.

This all started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. That's when CSPD said they found a stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. After that, Colorado Springs police officers coordinated with extra duty officers inside the store and identified a man and woman who were using the stolen white Chevy truck.

When leaving the store, officers said they approached the two people and the man pulled out a gun. That's when officers said they fired at the suspect, hitting him at least once. The man died there.

Police said no one else was injured and everyone involved is accounted for. They added, the woman with the man was detained, but then released. Her involvement related to the stolen car is currently under investigation.

Per CSPD protocol, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will investigate.