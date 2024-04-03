Watch Now
Former El Paso County deputy who was reported missing twice arrested for theft

Posted at 4:38 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 18:39:05-04

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A former El Paso County sheriff's deputy who was reported missing twice last year was arrested Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) said.

Kevin Sypher, 57, was arrested for theft, charitable fraud and two counts of official misconduct. He was booked into the Teller County Jail.

Sypher worked for the EPCSO for 11 years and was fired in August 2023, according to the sheriff's office. The agency did not share what led to Sypher's termination.

He was reported missing in Parker on April 27, 2023, and located two days later. A week later, Sypher disappeared in Rocky Mountain National Park.

