Parker police searching for missing El Paso County sheriff's deputy

PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing El Paso County sheriff's deputy.

Kevin Sypher was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8400 block of Sandreed Circle.

Sypher is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

Missing Person



We need your help locating a missing person. Kevin Sypher last seen at 9:30a today in 8400 blk of Sandreed Circle wearing a grey hoodie, jeans carrying two trash bags.



Kevin is 6'2", 180 w/grey hair & brown eyes.



Please call 303.841.9800 with any info. pic.twitter.com/nWK9aYT7Mt — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) April 27, 2023

In a tweet, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office asked for prayers and positive thoughts for their "brother in blue" and his family.

Anyone with information on Sypher's whereabouts is asked to call Parker PD at 303-841-9800.