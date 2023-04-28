Watch Now
Parker police searching for missing El Paso County sheriff's deputy

Posted at 9:53 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27

PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing El Paso County sheriff's deputy.

Kevin Sypher was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8400 block of Sandreed Circle.

Sypher is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

In a tweet, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office asked for prayers and positive thoughts for their "brother in blue" and his family.

Anyone with information on Sypher's whereabouts is asked to call Parker PD at 303-841-9800.

