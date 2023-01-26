El Paso County deputy arrested for sexual assault, second-degree kidnapping related to domestic violence

A deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was arrested by the Fountain Police Department Wednesday on charges related to domestic violence, the sheriff's office announced.

Dalton Bridges, 29, was arrested for sexual assault and second-degree kidnapping related to domestic violence and booked into the Teller County Jail.

Bridges has been with the sheriff's office since June 10, 2019, and is assigned to the Detention Security Division, according to the sheriff's office. He has been placed on administrative leave per EPCSO policy.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.