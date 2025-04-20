Easter Sunrise Service brings thousands to Red Rocks for Sunday worship

MORRISON, Colo. — Thousands of people filed into Red Rocks Amphitheater before 5 a.m. Sunday morning for the 77th annual Easter Sunrise Service.

It's hosted by the Colorado Council of Churches and free to the public.

The service started at 6 a.m., with the sun rising at 6:14 a.m.

"Sunrise was huge. With our Christian faith and the story of Jesus rising, we wanted to be able to see the sunrise," said Sara Huerta.

The service included prayer, worship songs, and a message led by Reverend Dr. Steve Van Ostran. He has served as the executive minister of the American Baptist Churches of the Rocky Mountains since March 2008.

"It was a great service, great preachers," said Donovan Romero. "I love the energy. I really love the energy and the impact God has. It was really beautiful coming up here. I seen the traffic. I was like, 'Oh, man, it's really going to be good.'"

Organizers said hosting the event costs $35,000, and they are accepting donations to continue providing free service and parking for all attendees.