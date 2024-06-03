Eastbound I-70 lanes at Harlan blocked after construction grate falls into hole

DENVER — Road crews were working to repair a construction grate on the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Wadsworth on Monday morning.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said a grate that blocks cars from falling into a construction hole itself fell into the hole.

Crews blocked the right and center lanes of I-70 east at Harlan Street forcing at least a 10-minute delay from Wadsworth.

The construction hole is part of a bridge replacement project on the interstate.As of 7:45 a.m. Monday, the lanes were still impacted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.