Eastbound I-70 lanes at Harlan blocked after construction grate falls into hole

DENVER — Road crews were working to repair a construction grate on the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Wadsworth on Monday morning.
Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said a grate that blocks cars from falling into a construction hole itself fell into the hole.
Crews blocked the right and center lanes of I-70 east at Harlan Street forcing at least a 10-minute delay from Wadsworth.
The construction hole is part of a bridge replacement project on the interstate.As of 7:45 a.m. Monday, the lanes were still impacted.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.