Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Eastbound I-70 lanes at Harlan blocked after construction grate falls into hole

Crews blocked the right and center lanes of I-70 east at Harlan Street forcing at least a 10-minute delay from Wadsworth.
Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said a grate that blocks cars from falling into a construction hole itself fell into the hole.
I-70 hole.jpg
Posted at 7:57 AM, Jun 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-03 09:57:47-04

DENVER — Road crews were working to repair a construction grate on the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Wadsworth on Monday morning.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said a grate that blocks cars from falling into a construction hole itself fell into the hole.

Crews blocked the right and center lanes of I-70 east at Harlan Street forcing at least a 10-minute delay from Wadsworth.

The construction hole is part of a bridge replacement project on the interstate.As of 7:45 a.m. Monday, the lanes were still impacted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News