Eastbound I-70 closed between Eisenhower Tunnel and Silver Plume due to multiple crashes

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed between the Eisenhower Tunnel and Silver Plume due to a multiple crashes.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the closure runs from exit 205 to exit 226.

CDOT Screenshot

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office is reporting that there are multiple crashes, including some with injuries, along this stretch of the highway. Road conditions are poor in the area.

Eastbound Highway 6 over Loveland Pass is also currently closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.