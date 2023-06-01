Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person is dead after a crash on EB I-70 at the Morrison exit Thursday morning, CSP says

The wreck happened at the C-470 interchange, shutting down parts of EB I-70
"We anticipate that this will be a lengthy closure, so alternate routes are highly recommended," Colorado state patrol told Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.
Colorado State Patrol
Posted at 5:25 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 09:04:22-04

GOLDEN, Colo. — One person died Thursday morning in a crash on Eastbound Interstate 70 at the C-470 interchange near the Morrison exit, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said.

A CSP trooper pulled over a car just before 2 o'clock in the morning. The driver got out of the car, ran into the road and was hit by another car.

The Arvada Police Department crash team will be handling the investigation because this incident involved a CSP trooper.

The wreck shut down Eastbound I- 70 at the Morrison exit Thursday morning.

What's closed:

  • US-40 in the North to Highway 93 and Hogback Road in the South is closed
  • Ramp from Westbound I-70 to Eastbound C-470
  • Access to Eastbound C-470 from US-6 at Johnson Road in Golden

"We anticipate that this will be a lengthy closure, so alernate routes are highly recommended," Colorado State Patrol told Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nuggets-june1-d7.png

The NBA Finals on Denver7 | Full Nuggets coverage inside