One person is dead after a crash on EB I-70 at the Morrison exit Thursday morning, CSP says

GOLDEN, Colo. — One person died Thursday morning in a crash on Eastbound Interstate 70 at the C-470 interchange near the Morrison exit, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said.

A CSP trooper pulled over a car just before 2 o'clock in the morning. The driver got out of the car, ran into the road and was hit by another car.

The Arvada Police Department crash team will be handling the investigation because this incident involved a CSP trooper.

The wreck shut down Eastbound I- 70 at the Morrison exit Thursday morning.

What's closed:



US-40 in the North to Highway 93 and Hogback Road in the South is closed

Ramp from Westbound I-70 to Eastbound C-470

Access to Eastbound C-470 from US-6 at Johnson Road in Golden

EB70 remains closed for a serious crash in Golden. The wreck is at 470 but the closure is back at the Morrison Exit. The ramp from WB 70 to EB 470 is also closed as is access to EB 470 from US 6.



"We anticipate that this will be a lengthy closure, so alernate routes are highly recommended," Colorado State Patrol told Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

