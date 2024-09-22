East Colfax Community Collective celebrates $3 million purchase of Denver apartment building

DENVER — Dozens of families gathered at the 1371 Xenia Street Apartments Saturday morning to celebrate the purchase of the property by the East Colfax Community Collective (EC3), a nonprofit organization that works to help families by providing affordable housing.

The 23-unit apartment building, located on the East Colfax Corridor, is the country's fifth mixed-income neighborhood trust (MINT). The MINT will own and manage the building and cap rent prices to protect low-income residents while renting some apartments at market rates. The MINT is the first in Colorado.

"Nothing is more durable than community ownership," said EC3's MINT Director Carson Bryant.

Bryant argued that the new affordable housing model will help prevent family displacement. Many of the residents on 1371 Xenia Street are low-income refugees or immigrants. With rising housing prices across Colorado, Bryant said keeping their rent stable is crucial.

"This is still an outpost of affordability," said Bryant. "A really strong and rich community has been built here. I really want to make sure that community has the stability they need.”

The group plans to improve the apartments and roll out more in the future.

"Over the next two years, we want to have more than 100 units, and over the next decade, we want to have more than 1000 units," said Bryant.

Tenants such as Nakomi Parker were excited to see the change in owners. Parker has lived at the building for five years and feared that her rent would rise dramatically.

"I'm on social security, so that would be heard," said Parker. "I'm glad we switched."