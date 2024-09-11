'Early detection is number 1' — Cheaper, easier cancer screenings aim to save lives Coloradans' lives

DENVER — What you eat, how old you are and even your race or ethnicity could put you at higher risk for cancer. But there’s a lot you can do to prevent cancer or at least detect it earlier to improve your treatment options and outcomes.

Denver7 sat down with Andrea Dwyer, who leads the Colorado Cancer Screening Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz, to learn about early screening.

Most Coloradans only go to clinics or hospitals when they feel sick, but Dwyer said we need to change that.

“Early detection is number one,” Dwyer said. Many of the most common and deadly cancers are “oftentimes very preventable,” she said. That includes lung, breast, colorectal and cervical cancers.

Those screenings are covered by most health insurance plans or offered for free to those who are uninsured or underinsured.

“With the Affordable Care Act, and in Colorado, being one of the expansion states, we've seen incredible coverage for preventive services,” Dwyer said.

But many Coloradans still aren’t getting tested, especially in Latino and Black communities, as well as rural or frontier areas of the state.

Some of the reasons those communities aren’t accessing screenings include the potential cost, the challenges of traveling to see a doctor and stigma.

For many, there’s discomfort around talking about cancer or symptoms you might be experiencing. Dwyer’s heard things like: “That’s sort of weird. It's sort of gross. I don't want to talk about those sort of things.”

“Screening is sometimes very taboo, especially for colon and rectal cancer,” she said.

She’s seen the stigma strongest among men in the Latino and Black communities. But for those hesitating to get screened with a more invasive colonoscopy, she said new options are available for simple tests you can do at home. FIT kits, short for Fecal Immunochemical Test, can detect hidden blood in your stool – diagnosing issues early when they’re most treatable.

Colorado’s Cancer Center is also reaching out to hesitant men with messages about getting screened for the good of your family and community.

“You really need to take care of yourself so you can really be there for others,” Dwyer said. “You change the oil in your car. Why shouldn't you really look at checkups for yourself?”

Even if you feel fine, Dwyer said your risk goes up as you get older, and more people are getting diagnosed with cancer at a younger age. Latinos get diagnosed on average at roughly a decade younger than other races and ethnicities.

It’s recommended you start getting screenings for breast cancer as early as 40 years old, for colorectal cancer by 45 and for lung cancer around 50, according to guidelines from the Cancer Screening Program.

You may want to get screened earlier than those ages if you have any family members who experienced cancer or you’re noticing signs or symptoms. Look out for red flags like blood in your stool, unexplained weight loss of 10 or more pounds and feeling overly tired despite getting rest.

If you’re nervous about getting screened, Dwyer said many less invasive types of tests are becoming available as technology grows – so you’ll continue having more options to choose from.

To get you started, here are some cancer screening resources currently available in Colorado:



This story is the second in a series. The other parts about why disparities exist and how patient navigators are making it easier to manage care will air on Monday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 13.