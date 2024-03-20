Eagle County Sheriff's Office searching for missing El Jebel man last seen on March 12

EL JEBEL, Colo. — The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing El Jebel man.

Josue Isai Cruz Del Cid, 30, was last seen in the El Jebel and Basalt area around 9 a.m. on March 12. His phone was last pinged near Bolski's, located at 280 Favre Lane in El Jebel, around 12:18 a.m. on March 13.

Josue is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has three tattoos on his right arm — a skull on his upper shoulder, an "i" on his shoulder above his bicep and "Patricia" on his forearm.

Josue was last seen wearing a black jacket and a dark-colored backpack.

Eagle County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office dispatch at 970-479-2201 and ask to speak to an on-duty officer. Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting a tip through the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.