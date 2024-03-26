2 arrested after missing man found deceased near lake in Eagle County

EL JEBEL, Colo. — A man who was reported missing in mid-March has been found deceased in Eagle County and two people have been arrested, according to local investigators.

Josue Isai Cruz Del Cid, 30, was last seen around El Jebel and Basalt — just east of Carbondale along Highway 82 — on the morning of March 12, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said. At 12:18 a.m. the following day, his phone pinged near Bowlski's, a bowling alley located at 280 Favre Lane in El Jebel.

On Friday evening, sheriff's office investigators found his body near the west side of Lake Christine, in the Basalt State Wildlife Area in the county. The Eagle County Coroner's Office will determine his cause and manner of death.

The sheriff's office said two people have been arrested in connection with the investigation. They have not been identified as of Tuesday morning. Investigators do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Multiple agencies helped with this search, including the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Basalt Police Department and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call 970-479-2201 and ask for an on-duty deputy. To stay anonymous, call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free P3 Tips mobile app. A cash reward is available for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment.