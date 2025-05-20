DURANGO, Colo. — Durango police officers on Monday were called out for an unexpected repeat offender: an escaped kangaroo.

In October 2024, the Durango Police Department said its officers were caught in a high-speed — or hop-speed — chase with a rogue kangaroo. After some time, officers were able to wrangle the creature and return him to his owner.

The department's post quickly went viral. On Monday, Irwin the red kangaroo decided he was ready for another 15 minutes of fame and made a "return appearance," according to Durango PD.



Check out the full video below

Durango police wrangle rogue kangaroo... again | Full video

Officers were able to wrangle Irwin before putting him in the back of a patrol vehicle and taking him home.

You can legally own a red kangaroo, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. However, you must comply with federal, state and local laws.