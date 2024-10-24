Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Oi! Durango police officers wrangle rogue kangaroo

In a social media post, the Durango Police Department said its officers were caught in a high-speed — or hop-speed — chase with a rogue red kangaroo.
Durango PD captures kangaroo
Posted
and last updated

DURANGO, Colo. — Oi! Police officers in southern Colorado jumped into action to wrangle a rogue kangaroo that wandered away from its home.

In a social media post, the Durango Police Department said its officers were caught in a high-speed — or hop-speed — chase with a rogue red kangaroo. After some time, officers were able to wrangle the creature.

Watch the full video in the video player below:

WATCH: Durango police officers wrangle rogue kangaroo

Don't worry — no 'roos were harmed in the exchange, according to the department. The kangaroo was released back to its owner.

You can legally own a red kangaroo, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. However, you must comply with federal, state and local laws.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.