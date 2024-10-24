Oi! Durango police officers wrangle rogue kangaroo

DURANGO, Colo. — Oi! Police officers in southern Colorado jumped into action to wrangle a rogue kangaroo that wandered away from its home.
In a social media post, the Durango Police Department said its officers were caught in a high-speed — or hop-speed — chase with a rogue red kangaroo. After some time, officers were able to wrangle the creature.
Don't worry — no 'roos were harmed in the exchange, according to the department. The kangaroo was released back to its owner.
You can legally own a red kangaroo, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. However, you must comply with federal, state and local laws.
