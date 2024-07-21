DU international studies dean weighs in on the potential presidential candidacy of Kamala Harris

DENVER — With President Joe Biden officially out of the race, the conversation shifts to who will be the Democratic party’s nominee for president.

University of Denver international studies dean Fritz Mayer said Vice President Kamala Harris, the potential presidential nominee, may be better equipped to challenge former President Donald Trump.

“Frankly, I think [Kamala Harris has] a better chance of winning than most people think. Donald Trump is a deeply flawed candidate, and Biden was not really able to exploit that, not very effective in the debate,” Mayer said. “Kamala Harris is tough and she will be able to do that.”

Mayer said Harris will have to overcome the anonymity associated with the Office of the Vice President.

"Kamala Harris is still not that well known in the American public," He said. "It's true that her negatives are high, but I think they're probably softer negatives than Biden's."

In a statement Sunday, Harris talked about how she believes President Biden will be remembered.

"His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office," she said

Speaking about potentially leading the Democratic ticket, Harris said she would do everything in her power to make sure Donald Trump does not win in November.

"Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead," she said.

Mayer explained that Biden's exit from the race does not come as a surprise as the Democratic party shifts its focus to a new nominee.

"It completely shakes up the campaign. I mean, now, of course, the questions will be about how to interpret the Biden presidency, and you can see already Donald Trump is not exactly magnanimous, attacking him. But you'll see Democrats praising Biden for a very successful presidency, and now the focus will be entirely on who the nominee is," Mayer said.

As we get closer to election day, Mayer expects attacks against Harris to ramp up or whoever the eventual nominee is for the Democratic Party.